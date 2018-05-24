Malawian referee in South Africa for 2018 COSAFA Cup

Nine central referees and nine assistant referees from the COSAFA region have been assembled in South Africa in readiness for the 2018 COSAFA Cup Tournament scheduled to kick off on May 27, Malawi’s Clement Kanduku is among the nine FIFA assistant referees on list seen by Nyasa Times.

Speaking to Nyasa Times from South Africa on Tuesday, Kanduku confirmed the development,saying he arrived in the rainbow country on 20th May and he is in company with his colleagues from different countries within the COSAFA region.

“I want to thank the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) for entrusting me through the office of the Referees Development Officer in the Referees Sub Committee to come and represent Malawi at this important and highly rated tournament,” he said.

“We had a physical fitness test today (May 22) and each one of us has passed the test. What remain now are technical issues regarding interpretation of laws of the game. We are being drilled by highly qualified instructors through video clips and other modes,” explained Kanduku.

Kanduku added that he hopes to learn more from the COSAFA experience and be able to sharewith fellow referees when he returns home after the tournament.

The nine central referees are Victor Gomes (South Africa), Nomore Musundire (Zimbabwe), Helder Martins De Carvalho (Angola), Benard Camille (Seychelles), Ahmad Imtehaz Heeralall(Mauritius), Jackson Pavaza (Namibia), Hamada Nampiandraza (Madagascar), Tirelo Mositwane(Botswana), and Celso Alvacao (Mozambique).

The assistant referees are James Emile (Seychelles), Souru Phatsoane (Lesotho), AthenkosiNdongeni (South Africa), Sifiso Nxumalo (Swaziland), Matheus Kanyanga (Namibia), Romeo Kasengele (Zambia), Fabien Cauvelet (Mauritius), Clement Kanduku (Malawi) and MmadiFaissoil from Comoros.

