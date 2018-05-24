Football fan wins motorbike in Zampira promotion

Super League sponsor TNM Plc is pleased to give out the first motorbike in Zampira promotion to lucky football fan.

Launched on April 27, 2017, Zampira, interactive SMS promotion aims to engage soccer fans directly through sending predictions of weekly results and

Speaking during the first monthly daw of this year’s promotion, Head of Marketing Sobhuza Ngwenya said TNM is proud to be associated with providing life-changing solutions to customers through engaging platforms such as Zampira.

He said the promotion goes a long way to underscore TNM’s commitment towards football development in Malawi by providing for the 12th player on the pitch, the fan.

“We are proud to be making dreams of soccer fans in Malawi come to life. Through this promotion, two Malawians stand a chance of flying to next month’s World Cup event in Russia. All this will be made possible through Zampira Promotion which is connecting local fans to the world wide football fan base,” he said.

He said the integration of local prizes to the World Cup is in line with 2018/19 Super League theme, “Living the Dream,” aiming to underscore the benefits of TNM’s 11-year sponsorship history in Malawi.

Super League of Malawi Treasurer General Tiya Somba-Banda hailed TNM for giving an easy opportunity for football fans to watch the finals of World cup with only K50

“ It is quite exciting to see TNM awarding football fans and making them to realise their dreamsthrough Zampira promotion ,I would like therefore encourage supporters to participate and stand a chance of winning a ticket to Russia and watch the finals of World Cup,” Banda said.

During the monthly draw, TNM gave out 1 motorbike, K50,000 to six winners and K1000 worth of airtime to 100 winners.

This year’s promotion has two key components with the first phase expected to run until July when the Russia 2018 World Cup ticket winner shall be drawn, and the second to run to the end of the 2018 TNM Super League season comprising weekly, monthly and K1.5 million grand draw.

By sending as many SMSs as possible to 1515 to predict Super League games between now and July 1, one customer stands a chance to win an all-expenses-paid for trip to watch the final game of the World Cup with a friend. Participants also qualify for the weekly, monthly and grand draw at the end of the season.

