DPP regional governor threatens to bar Chilima supporters from convention

Ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) regional governor for the north Kenneth Sanga has threatened to bar vice president Saulos Chilima supporters from attending the party convention.

Speaking at a political rally in Mzimba, Sanga said the party met and made a resolution to endorse the candidature of the 79 year old President Peter Mutharika.

“I will not allow them in,” said Sanga.

However, when called to explain if the party will use the notorious DPP youth cadets to forcebly remove the Chilima supporters, Sanga softened up and claimed he never said those words because the party has one candidate; Mutharika.

Party spokesperson Francis Kasaila said all bonafide delegates will be allowed into the convention hall.

“DPP is one party and all the delegates will come from the DPP according to its party structures,” said Kasaila .

The power struggle in the DPP threatens its success in the 2019 polls.

While Chilima has not commented on the issue, Mutharika has since declared he will seek re-election.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika sparked the revolution when she said Mutharika, currently 79 years old, would be too old to carry on as he would be 84 at time of leaving office in 2024 if re-elected next year.

Political analyst George Phiri from the University of Livingstionia has warned that continued bickering in the DPP may end up killing the party.

Mzuzu-based analyst Emily Mkamanga warned that failure to open up the system could be a recipe for chaos.

“If they will not allow people to compete for the presidency, that will be the end of DPP. There will be a lot of noise, chaos, and some may even get injunctions stopping the whole process. Let the party open up, and people should compete.

“Mutharika himself must stand up and be man enough to face anyone who wants the presidency,” she said.

Finance and Economic Planning Minister Goodall Gondwe said running the President’s office and government affairs is serious business that requires the old who have experience and not “babies” who are novices on State matters.

