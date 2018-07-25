Malawian student scoops young scientist award in Japan: Stanford Muyila

Stanford Muyila, a Malawian student in Japan, was awarded the prestigious Young Scientist Award at the 7th Japan-China-Korea grassland conference in Japan.

Muyila, 32, was awarded a scholarship to do advanced studies in Japan through the JICA program of ABE Initiative for youth.

He is currently pursuing a Master’s degree at Obihiro University of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine.

Muyila presented a research on ‘The Effect of Pre-treatment Method (Autoclaving and Pasteurization) on the Nutritional Value of Bagasse Incubated with White-Rot Fungi.’

In the paper, he presents low cost method of increasing the nutritional value of the agricultural residues that could be used as animal feed.

Usually, the process of incubating with white rot fungi (mushroom) requires prior sterilization ofthe substrate by using apparatus such as autoclave.

However, in developing countries such as Malawi, there is low adoption rate for such equipment due to the high procuring costs.

Muyila identified methods that successfully pasteurized and incubated the bagasse without the requirement ofthe sterilization equipment.

He discovered that his methods have the same impact of nutritional value improvement technologies. It means that we don’t really need those expensive machineries.

Muyila presented his discovery at theconference in Sapporo (Japan). This captured the attention of the judges and he was awarded this year’s Young scientist award.

Expressing his excitement, Muyila said: “I was very excited about the award considering that the conference had many presenters from different countries. It motivates me to work harder. I would like to develop even more convenient processing technology in the future and contribute to the promotion of technology for improving nutritive value of agricultural wastes”.

Muyila works for the ministry of Agriculture as Animal Health and Livestock Development Officer for Blantyre District. He is currently pursuing a master’s degree at Obihiro University of agriculture and Veterinary Medicine. He is expected to finish next year.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :