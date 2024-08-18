Malawians give Maneb thumbs up for going digital on exam results

Malawians have taken up on various social media platforms to give the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) thumbs up for going digital on the announce of examination results.

Malawians for the first time ever accessed the results of Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) and Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examination through digital platforms.

Previously, parents and guardians had to collect results from schools.

However, the new system enables users to access examination results by entering the candidate’s examination number and date of birth via a link provided by the examination body.

Maneb yesterday announced the 2024 Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) results, with an impressive pass rate of 86.16%.

Out of 252,668 candidates who sat for the exams, 217,708 have passed, with females accounting for 106,907 (82.92%) and males accounting for 110,801 (89.54%). MANEB Executive Director, Professor Dorothy Nampota, revealed the results, highlighting the board’s efforts to ensure efficient examination administration. Earlier, MANEB Board Vice Chairperson, Lonely Magareta, commended relevant stakeholders, including teachers, security agencies, and private school associations, for their support in successfully administering the 2024 JCE and PSLCE exams. Magareta also acknowledged MANEB’s adoption of technology, including E-registration and E-payment, to enhance examination administration. Notably, Magareta assured that the results for both exams are credible, stating, “The results for the two exams are clean.”

