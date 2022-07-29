Malawians mock Namiwa over staged abduction

Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to mock Centre for Democracy and Economic Development (CDED) Sylvester Namiwa for staging an abduction on Wednesday.

It is not known why he faked his abduction but hospital records from where he went for a brief check up does not show that he was beaten up, tortured or assaulted as he told journalists.

Police say they are still investigating reports that he might have staged the abduction but Malawians have taken up in various social media platforms to mock and condemn him.

“The police should arrest him and prosecute him for lying to a police officer,” says David Mzengo in a face book post.

Political and social commentator Humphrey Mvula said Namiwa should be prosecuted for faking his abduction, saying this brought the Chakwera administration in bad light.

Opposition members of parliament on Thursday walked out of parliament in protest against the “abduction” only to learn later that this was a fake abduction.

Minister of Homeland Security Jean Sendeza said preliminary investigations showed that the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) engineered the fake abduction to score cheap political mileage.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera called on the police to investigate fully on the matter.

Rumphi West MP Kamlepo Kalua also staged his own abduction in the run up to the 2019 election.

