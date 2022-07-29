Former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika under fire for blocking Chimunthu Banda from meeting Mutharika

Former first lady , Gertrude Mutharika has come under intense fire for blocking Nkhotakota north MP Henry Chimunthu Banda from meeting former president Peter Mutharika.

Chimunthu Banda booked an appointment with Mutharika for a meeting in a bid to end the ongoing power struggle in the party and rebuild the former ruling party which is rocked with disunity.

Our sources from the DPP said initially, Chimunthu Banda was given an appointment of July 10 but waited in Mangochi until July 16, 2022 when he was told that the former First Lady had refused to give permission for the meeting.

It is not immediately known why Madam Mutharika refused to give the permission for the meeting to take place but Mutharika defeated Chimunthu Banda in the DPP party presidential election in the run up to the 2019 election in what some people said were sham primary election.

After the June 23, 2020 court sanctioned presidential election, Chimunthu Banda turned down a cabinet post in the Chakwera administration.

Chimunthu Banda is one of the founding members of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party.

He was the secretary general of DPP during the historical 2009 Bingu wa Mutharika landslide victory before he was elected Speaker of National Assembly.

