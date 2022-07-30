Mulli loses landmark National Bus Company

Business mogul Leston Mulli has lost a landmark National Bus Company case in which he was illegally collecting fees from bus depot across the country.

The High Court in Blantyre on Friday dismissed an application by National Bus Company for a judicial review, in a matter the company was claiming ownership the country’s bus terminals and workshops, previously owned by government through Shire Bus Lines.

In the case, National Bus Service was challenging Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development which intended to take-over management of the bus depots.

In the order, Judge Mandala Mambulasa has also slapped the claimant, National Bus company with costs.

Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said that local councils are now in control of the former Shire Bus Lines properties.

Chakaka-Nyirenda said it was illegal for Mulli, through his bus company, to be collecting the bus depot fees and claiming ownership when the bus depot belonged to government.

He said although Mulli was collecting the money every day, the bus depot were in dilapidated state.

Mulli could not be reached for comment but of late he has been named as one of the financiers of the current wave of protests across the country with the aim of destabilizing the Chakwera administration and bring it down.

He is also accused of defrauding the Reserve Bank of Malawi K30 billion through bogus loans.

