Malawians should brace for more blackouts this week

Malawians should expect more unpleasant erratic supply of electricity this whole week as Egenco will be working on its machines at Tedzani 4.

Nyasa Times has established that maintenance works at Tedzani 4 will be carried out from Monday, April 25 to Friday, April 29, 2022.

Egenco spokesperson, Moses Gwaza, confirmed the development to the local media.

“It’s true we will halt our operations at Tedzani 4 from Monday to Friday. This is so because we would like to remove rocks that got into the station due to Cyclone Anna.

“Secondly, contractors that were working on our machines at Tedzani 4 would like to assess performance of the machines after one year so that they can rectify any problems that may have arisen.

“We have done two things in view of this arrangement. Firstly, we have reinstalled another 10 Megawatts machine at Tedzani 1 and 2. Diesel generators will also be operational during this period,” explained Gwaza.

Nyasa Times also established that residents of Zomba and surrounding areas were experiencing blackouts on daily basis as of last week. In Mzuzu, institutions like Mzuzu Government Secondary School and Mzuzu University are having persistent power interruptions, also on daily basis.

One student at Mzuzu Government Secondary School lamented interruptions during study time.

“We normally have prep from 6 pm to 8 pm but this time around it is often interrupted by power outage and we cannot study in darkness. Sometimes power goes out when personnel in the kitchen are preparing our food and we end up eating half cooked food,” lamented one Form 4 girl who did not want to be named.

Tedzani 4 produces 19.1 Megawatts.

