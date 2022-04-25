Malawi receives MK25bn school infrastructure from Germany

The Government of Malawi, on Monday, received from the German Government a myriad improved and newly built school infrastructure in 60 teaching practice primary schools and Lilongwe, Blantyre and St Joseph teachers training colleges (TTCs).

The infrastructure, among others, include; 308 classrooms, administration blocks, 60 semi-detached teachers houses, solar power and toilets—built either in the primary schools selected from seven districts or the three TTCs.

The German Government built or improved the infrastructure to the tune of MK25 billion, through its two international development agencies, namely: KfW banking group and German Corporation for International Cooperation or GIZ.

A symbolic handover ceremony was held at Mitundu Primary School in Lilongwe, where, among other things, eight classrooms, a borehole and an administration block were constructed.

In her remarks, the Minister of Education, Agnes NyaLonje, commended the German Government for the gesture, saying the infrastructure will help raise education standards, hence leading to the achievement of the Malawi 2063 development agenda.

“Education is the key towards Malawi 2063. So, we need to fix it. By adding more infrastructure to schools, we are enabling more learners to learn.

“These are solid structures that have been built following specifications the Ministry of Education has put in place to ensure resilient infrastructure, which withstand cyclones and storms. The infrastructure is beautiful too, making teachers and pupils happy,” NyaLonje said.

Taking his turn, the German Ambassador to Malawi, Ralph Timmermann, described the improved and newly built infrastructure as a huge programme, which cements the long partnership between Malawi and Germany.

“It is a big achievement, providing excellent classrooms and accommodation for the teachers and student teachers. Everything is pleasing to see. We hope that the infrastructure will be properly looked after and maintained,” Timmermann said.

Some of the seven districts where the primary schools were selected for the project, are; Salima, Dedza, Lilongwe and Mchinji.

