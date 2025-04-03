Malawi’s Moment: Why President Chakwera Deserves Five More Years

South African leadership consultant Pastor Chris Matebela has made a bold call for Malawians to grant President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera another five years in office, arguing that his vision for national transformation is far from complete.

Speaking at the Global Leadership Summit at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe—where President Chakwera is the guest of honor—Matebela hailed Malawi’s leader as a rare visionary determined to propel the country forward.

“Malawians are truly blessed to have a leader of President Chakwera’s caliber. His vision, passion, and commitment to progress must be given time to bear full fruit,” said Matebela in his presentation, “Lead Where You Are.”

The summit, which has drawn influential leaders from 124 countries, is a platform for tackling pressing global challenges through innovative leadership solutions.

Matebela urged Malawians to embrace ambition and preparation, warning that “the next level is only for those who prepare for it—because failing to prepare is preparing to fail.”

Global Leadership Network Malawi Country Coordinator Victor Mughogho emphasized the significance of the summit, calling it a crucial forum for shaping world-class leaders.

“We are here to inspire leaders to ignite transformation. Nothing works without leadership—and good leadership,” Mughogho said.

As discussions at the summit continue, the question remains: Will Malawians heed the call to extend Chakwera’s mandate and allow his vision to fully materialize?

