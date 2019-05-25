Malawi’s President Mutharika poised to win elections: Kaliati says UTM to demand recount
With nearly all votes counted in Malawi’s presidential election and complaints being resolved by the electoral body, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate and incumbent President Peter Mutharika has maintained a lead over the opposition, Nyasa Times understands according to figures yet to be declared official.
Mutharika is likely going to be declared winner by the Justice Jane Ansah-led Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as Malawi operates a first past the post system, whoever comes top irrespective of the percentage will be declared winner.
In 2014 Mutharika won with just 36 per cent of the vote.
Ansah announced on Friday that they had received results from 3,792 centres out of the 5,002.
This was 75.81 percent of the total polling centres. The total number of ballot casts is 3,601,538. A total of 3,548,848 are valid votes while 52,690 votes are null and void.
Making an announcement of the presidential results at midday yesterday, Ansah said Mutharika was leading with 1 436 877 votes representing 40.49 percent.
The results, from 75.81 percent or 3 792 of the 5 002 polling stations, also put Chakwera on second position with 1 257 853 votes, representing 35.44 percent with UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima trailing third with 651 124 votes, representing 18.35 percent.
United Democratic Front candidate Atupele Muluzi was a distant fourth with 161 499 votes or 4.55 percent of the votes.
Prior to making the announcement, Ansah said all political parties present at the main Tally Centre in Blantyre had results for the presidential, parliamentary and Local Government elections.
“Our expectation is that they will also crosscheck with their monitors and come back to the commission if there is any disparity,” she said.
But Malawi Congress Party (MCP) led by reverend Lazarus Chakwera is claiming to be winning the tightly contested polls as the supporters started celebrating what they believe will be a victory declared by the electoral commission.
And UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati has said the party may call on the electoral body for a full recount of the votes.
“Signs are there that the election is marred by fraudulent activities. This is why we may ask for a total recount of the votes from the districts to ascertain the winner,” said Kaliati on the sidelines of pandemonium on Friday at MEC head office over a truck suspected to have been carrying pre-marked votes from Chikwawa.
Under the electronic tallying system, results are canned and sent to the national tallying centre in Blantyre, using specially designed forms that have several security features. The commission also has auditors who will confirm figures before they are released and displayed on giant screens at the national tally center.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Let power of ballot prevail over people’s greed
Lesson: There are Two Ships on the Sea MCP and DPP…the others are just Boats no matter how much you Try to squeeze yourselves in …simungakwanemono anta! Let’s learn to Vote Strategically …osati ma Emotions thoo …Onani lero UTM yathira mchenga Ndiwo za Mmemo wagulu…
Kaliati sore loser uyu. She and her fellow UTM Judases should just lick their wounds to enhance the healing process. We can’t waste money by recounting, when the UTM candidate, Chilima, is a very distant third. His numbers necessitate him to disappear into the sunset. The runner up, oChakwera, could ask for recounts; but even he should know that the gap is too wide to be erased by recounts. Elections done and dusted. Won by APM, the DPP candidate, hands down. We told you to underestimate him at your own risk; and that UTM support was basically ethereal, as the… Read more »
kukubwelaku azivota a mec ndi dpp team basis chifukwa zayambazi ndizibwana 20 constituency yomwe ansar akuinena ya mangochi yachokela kuti yomwe sinawelengedwe mukungotembenuza ma figure kuti mubele chisanko , this too much mukuona mukakala pampando mukufuna musamacholepo, ulendo muchoka
a Kaliati munakana malamulo a zachisankho Ku parliament lero mukutinji inu ? malamulo aka analii okomera munthu aliyense osati kudana ndi DPP .lero mukuwafunatu mwalemba m’madzi
NyasaTimes: You need to be recognized for projecting APM as the potential winner, based on your analysis of the exit polls. Even if you hedged by saying exit polls can be wrong. You put your neck out, and you were right. Moreover, when MEC said there was about a 5% gap between APM and oChakwera, with about 75% of the votes counted, some of us knew the game was over! Almost practically impossible for oChakwera to erase that gap. MCP back to the drawing board, without oChakwera – he now has to be replaced. This is probably the opportunity for… Read more »