Rev. Chisi demands re-run in Mzimba Solola

Reverend Precious Austin Chisi has written the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) asking for a re-run in Mzimba Solola Constituency citing a myriad mishaps during polling day.

Chisi who contested on an independent ticket has lost in the election to Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) Jacob Hara who was has retained the seat.

In a letter addressed to MEC chairperson, Jane Ansah, Chisi reports of sinister motives on the part of security personnel and the Commission’s staff against his monitors.

“My monitors were barred to monitor elections in 45 polling centers from 6 am and only accepted after 1 pm. My monitors were intimidated by security personnel in most centers a move I am forced to call was staged,” reads Chisi’s letter.

He adds that results copies were not given to his monitors in some centers in pretext that they were not available.

Chisi said: “[Further to that] the figures were not tallying with registered voters in some centers, and some Presiding Officers were on the forefront rejecting the monitors. In view of this I request that the counting of the votes be stopped and a re-run be instituted.”

Meanwhile, Nyasa Times has learnt that another contestant in the area, Beatrice Nyakumwenda, has also penned MEC disputing Hara’s victory.

