Malawi’s ‘Tipp-Ex parliament’ faces court challenge for fresh election

One of the commissioners at Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Linda Kunje has amplified the call by some electoral stakeholders that the court should to scrub out the results of the parliamentary elections and order fresh elections as it did in annulling presidential election, saying the correction fluid Tipp-ex that was used to alter results and the MEC which legislators were condemning ushered most of them into the National Assembly.

Kunje, fearless speaking commissioner, was regarded by Parliament’s Public Appointments Committee (PAC) inquiry as being rude in some of her utterance and action.

But Kunje, who has shared her sound resume to the inquiry, stuck to her guns.

“The same election whose competence you question today is the same election that put you members where you are today,” said Kunje, a former university lecture.

Her argument was that legislators have no moral ground to question the credibility of the presidential elections results when they were elected under the same compromised electoral system during the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

In her narrative, Kunje was hinting MPs that those who seek equity must come with clean hands.

The inquiry follows a landmark ruling the court delivered on February 3 nullifying the May 21 2019 presidential election and ordering a fresh poll within 150 days, citing anomalies and irregularities.

Meanwhile, over 100 former Members of Parliament who lost the 2019 parliamentary elections have filed an application at the High Court seeking order nullifying the outcome of the polls, citing similar irregularities that saw the results of presidential elections being declared null and void last week.

The Constitutional Court on February 3 ordered the nullification of presidential results and called for fresh elections over the next five months.

The application has been filed by Peter Bvalani and Dr Jessie Kabwila – on her own behalf and on behalf of other former MPs.

The matter was assigned to Zomba Registry of the High Court but has been transferred to Lilongwe High Court following the unavailability of Judge Zione Ntaba.

Frmer members, Frank Mwenefumbo and Henryb Mussa said there should be a rerun of the parliamentary and council elections since the Constitutional Court has found the Electoral Commission wrong in managing the polls.

