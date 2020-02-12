FD Communications supports Malawi young women in science and technology

Malawi’s award-winning media communications firm FD Communications Ltd joins key stakeholders in commemorating the International Day of Women and Girls in Science on by echoing calls to increase access to science education by young women.

The International Day of Women and Girls in Science, celebrated on 11 February, is implemented by UNESCO and UN Women, and other partners that aim to promote women and girls in science.

The occasion provides an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls.

This year, FD Communications has partnered Malawi’s eminent young technologist Dr. Rachel Sibande to highlight the importance of increasing access and participation in science for women and girls through education.

“To unearth inclusive and innovative solutions to the world’s problems, it is inevitable that we must support women and girls attain education in Science, Technology and Mathematics. And why not? We make over half of Malawi’s population of about 19 million,” said Sibande

a Malawian technology expert, computer scientist, social entrepreneur and innovator.

She is the founder and director of Malawi`s first innovation hub and incubator for emerging start-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators, mHub. Sibande is an eminent expert in her field who earned a PhD in Computer Science from Rhodes University.

To underscore FD Communications commitment to promoting women and girls in science, technology and mathematics education, the company provides a conducive work environment as well as equal employment opportunities to women.

FD Communications Ltd is a Malawian media business offering a diverse portfolio of media services and products to both the private and public sector. The company comprises a team of media savvy and prolific marketing professionals that provides client-oriented and satisfying services. There are five women working in the company’s departments of Finance, Human Resources, Creative Content Development and Client Service & Media.

“In the long-term, we are going to work towards supporting incubation projects aiming to promote and accelerate scientific education at selected schools,” says the company’s Director of Public Relations Frank Phiri.

On December 22, 2015 the United Nations General Assembly passed a Resolution to proclaim 11th February as the International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

The resolution was passed in support of efforts by UNESCO, UN Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN-Women), the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other relevant organizations in supporting women scientists, and in promoting the access of women and girls to and their participation in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, training and research activities at all levels.

