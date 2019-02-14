Malema speaks out on Prophet Bushiri: ‘Papa is being treated unfairly’

South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has promised to do a thread on Sunday to show how people are “unfair” on Malawian-born prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church .

Malema made the remarks in response to a Bushiri-centered discussion on social media.

The firebrand EFF leader replied to one of the people in the discussion: “I think you guys are unfair on Bushiri and will do a thread on Sunday to give reasons why I think you are unreasonable. I won’t deal with his criminal case but rather issues of spirituality.”

Some of the people in the discussion pleaded with Malema not to take that route but the EFF leader said he was not going to be stopped from engaging on issues.

He said: “Do what? You want to take away my right to think. You won’t do that; no one can do that. You can deal with a criminal case is fine; I don’t want to get involved in that one because I don’t have the facts.”

Malema added that none is will threaten him with votes, underlining: “if you want to vote for non-thinkers try next door, not me.”

Some people accused Malema of being a member of the Bushiri church but he denied it.

Another told him to debate the issue only after the elections but he replied that “Do you only want me to think only after May 8?

Malema added Bushiri was “not charged for spiritual things in court. Therefore your argument is weak because issues are separated even in court.”

