FDH Bank sponsored Lilongwe Mayor’s trophy finals Saturday

The FDH Bank sponsored K10 million Lilongwe Mayor’s trophy finals are set for this Saturday in Lilongwe starting with a football clash between Biwi and Kabwabwa primary schools.

In netball, Kamuzu Barracks primary school will face off Ngwenya primary school in the final at the Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

FDH Bank Public Relations Officer Lorraine Lusinje said in an interview with Nyasa Times that they are excited with the finals on Saturday.

“As we are nearing the end of this tournament, we look back at what an exciting event it was. The tournament was filled with triumph and victory for some, as well as losses for others. Overall it is evident that each and every team has put in their best, and FDH applauds the efforts of all the team-players and their good sportsmanship,” said Lusinje.

She said the overarching goal of the tournament is to uplift Malawi’s youth, support their growing talents and encourage them to take part in healthy sporting activities.

“FDH is honored to have sponsored MWK10million towards this initiative as we take a keen interest in health and education in various forms. The dedication displayed by these teams throughout this tournament is a step towards growth. FDH takes a strong stand towards continuous growth and we are quick to jump at any opportunity that has the potential to help others grow,” explained Lusinje.

Lilongwe City Assembly Public Relations Officer Tamara Thomas Chafunya thanked FDH Bank for coming to their rescue and showing corporate obligation to the youths in the city.

“We take this opportunity to request other stakeholders in the city to embrace such opportunities as we build a city that is conducive and accommodating to all.”

“The Lilongwe Mayors trophy despite coming back into action after a long time, is an annual event and we call upon everyone to patronize the event,” said Chafunya.

To curtain-raise the final, Lilongwe City Council Socials will play a football match against Lilongwe Urban Leaders.

