MALGA Slams Government Over “Unconstitutional” Transfer of Decentralisation Powers

The Malawi Local Government Association (MALGA) has strongly questioned President Peter Mutharika’s administration over what it calls a “legally questionable and administratively reckless” decision to strip the Ministry of Local Government of its key decentralisation and urban development functions.

In a hard-hitting letter to the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Justin Saidi — which has been seen by Nyasatimes — MALGA Executive Director Hadrod Mkandawire is demanding clarification on both the rationale and the legal foundation of the move.

The government recently transferred the decentralisation mandate to the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralisation, and the urban development portfolio to the Ministry of Lands — effectively leaving the Ministry of Local Government weakened and sidelined.

The changes were announced shortly after the swearing-in of 17 cabinet ministers on Sunday, November 2, 2025, where President Mutharika defended the restructuring. He claimed the move was meant to ensure a “uniform trickling of resources” to the constituency level.

Chief Secretary Dr. Saidi later confirmed to Zodiak that under the new arrangement, the Mutharika administration has devolved central government powers to constituencies, with each constituency set to receive K5 billion annually directly from the Treasury. He described the move as a bold step toward equitable resource distribution and grassroots development.

But governance experts and local authorities are warning that the restructuring could undermine the entire decentralisation framework that Malawi has painstakingly built over two decades.

Governance analyst Enock Chinkhuntha criticised the government’s unilateral approach, saying such sweeping institutional changes should not be made without broad-based consultations and parliamentary scrutiny. He argued that bypassing local councils — the legally established vehicles for decentralised governance — risks eroding accountability and fostering political capture of development funds.

MALGA’s letter echoes these concerns, warning that transferring decentralisation powers to the Ministry of Finance not only contradicts the Local Government Act but also threatens to reverse years of progress in local governance. The association has demanded an urgent policy review, arguing that the decision could create confusion, duplication of roles, and chaos in coordination between central and local authorities.

The row adds to growing tensions between local councils and the Mutharika administration, with fears that the latest move could centralise control of development resources in the hands of politicians at constituency level — effectively turning decentralisation on its head.

