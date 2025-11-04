UDF Suspends Publicity Secretary, Centralises All Communications Under Secretary General

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has announced major administrative changes, including the suspension of its Publicity Secretary, Dyson Jangiya, and the centralisation of all communications under the Office of the Secretary General.

In a statement issued by Secretary General Genarino Toldoziase Dziko Lemani, the party said the decision is aimed at ensuring accuracy, consistency, and proper coordination in all UDF media engagements. Lemani directed that “all party-related communications, statements, or media engagements must be verified and channelled through the Secretary General’s Office.”

The statement further clarified that Jangiya is “not authorised to issue or handle any communication on behalf of the UDF until further notice.” Media houses have been urged to direct all official inquiries and interview requests to the UDF Secretariat through the Secretary General.

At the same time, the party has suspended Jangiya with immediate effect pending investigations into alleged misconduct. Lemani confirmed that the UDF has instituted an internal inquiry into unspecified matters involving the Publicity Secretary, though he declined to disclose details.

However, Jangiya has disputed the announcement, telling Nyasatimes that he has not received any formal communication regarding his suspension and maintains that he remains the legitimate Publicity Secretary until officially notified otherwise.

The developments come amid growing signs of internal friction within the UDF, as the party faces calls for unity and stronger coordination ahead of the next election cycle.

