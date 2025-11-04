FCB plc donates K70 million to Beit-Cure fundraising drive

First Capital Bank (FCB) plc has supported the Beit-Cure Children’s Hospital’s fundraising initiative by donating K70 million.

Beit-Cure organised a fundraising dinner at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre on Saturday under the theme ‘Healing Journeys: Bringing the gap of hope’, where FCB plc made the donation.

Speaking during the ceremony, FCB’s Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa said it is the Bank’s duty to complement government efforts in providing world-class health services free of charge.

“True development is measured not only by economic growth, but by how much we care for the most vulnerable among us. Our commitment to this noble cause reflects the core values that define our Bank and our dedication making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve,” said Chirwa.

He emphasised that health remains a key focus area of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, and commended Beit-Cure for performing over 30,000 surgeries, transforming the lives of many children across Malawi.

“Beit-Cure’s work continues to touch the lives of children across Malawi, offering them not just medical care, but the gift of mobility, confidence and renewed hope. That is something truly priceless,” said Chirwa.

In addition to FCB’s contribution, Rasik Kantaria, a partner of FCB, together with the Bank’s founder Hitesh Anadkat and his wife Meeta Anadkat, donated an additional K80 million towards the cause.

In her remarks, Beit-Cure’s Executive Director Rhoda Jura Kriek, commended FCB plc for the donation.

She raised concerns about the challenges vulnerable children face in communities, including stigmatisation and fear.

Kriek reiterated the hospital’s commitment to providing free treatment to children with treatable disabilities.

“Our mission is simple yet profound, to heal the sick. Our surgeons and medical team restore the gift of mobility through free orthopaedic and plastic surgeries,” said Kriek.

The event was presided over by the country’s Vice President, Jane Ansah, SC, JA (Retired), who emphasised the importance of supporting Beit-Cure’s mission and called on stakeholders to continue giving.

“This is a direct call to us, to give. We are not just fundraising for a single surgery; we are funding for a complete transformative journey. Let us commit to this cause to ensure that no child is turned away because of lack of money,” said Ansah.

She commended the Beit-Cure team for their tireless efforts in improving the lives of children across Malawi

The goal of the fundraising dinner was to raise K310 million to transform the lives of 206 children and at the event, the hospital raised K275 million, leaving a shortfall of K32 million to reach its target.

FCB has partnered with Beit-Cure for over two decades, supporting its mission since establishment.

