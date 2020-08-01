Mama Kadzamira invites opposition leader Nankhumwa for a chat

August 1, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Former government Official Hostess Mama Cecelia Kadzamira on Friday invited Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa for a chat.

Mama Kadzamira with Nankhumwa

Nankhumwa could not be drawn to comment on the agenda for the meeting in Lilongwe but said he had a candid and fruitful meeting with Kadzamira.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Nankhumwa describes Kadzamira as one of the women who shares a greater part of the country’s history, saying she remains one of the outstanding women in the country.

“Full of wisdom, integrity and love for mother Malawi. She wished me success and God’s blessings in my new capacity as Leader of Opposition,” writes Nankhumwa.

The meeting took place just a month after Nankhumwa’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was knocked out of power by the Tonse alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera.

Peloma Pepe
Guest
Peloma Pepe

Interesting!

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nematodes
Guest
Nematodes

The warrants are coming my friend!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Flamingo
Guest
Flamingo

And she will take the secrets of kamuzu to her grave. I think she needs to speak out the truth about kamuzu

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
Nambuma Girl
Guest
Nambuma Girl

Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, my simple question is; Would Nankhumwa or any DPP Cadet visit you if they had a chance of rigging 23 June 2020 Elections if the Evil Jane Ansah was still the MEC Chair? Mama, may be you are not in the know how these people have merciless looted the Government of Malawi resources. For your information, Nankhumwa also has the case to answer and later to be charged.

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Gule Wankulu
Guest
Gule Wankulu

Nambuma Girl, why are you commenting as if you know the subject of their discussion?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
ERUTU
Guest
ERUTU

Zikomo Mama C Kadzamira 💪🏾🇲🇼

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
