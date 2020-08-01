Mama Kadzamira invites opposition leader Nankhumwa for a chat

Former government Official Hostess Mama Cecelia Kadzamira on Friday invited Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa for a chat.

Nankhumwa could not be drawn to comment on the agenda for the meeting in Lilongwe but said he had a candid and fruitful meeting with Kadzamira.

Writing on his Facebook wall, Nankhumwa describes Kadzamira as one of the women who shares a greater part of the country’s history, saying she remains one of the outstanding women in the country.

“Full of wisdom, integrity and love for mother Malawi. She wished me success and God’s blessings in my new capacity as Leader of Opposition,” writes Nankhumwa.

The meeting took place just a month after Nankhumwa’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was knocked out of power by the Tonse alliance led by Lazarus Chakwera.

