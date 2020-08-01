President Chakwera please stop this culture of state plunder: Its demotivating hard work
Let me begin by narrating a story of two college friends: Ernest Banda and Joab Chalima. They both graduated from Chancellor College, University of Malawi, in 2013 as economics majors.
Just after graduating, both guys joined government: Ernest with the Ministry of Economic Planning and Development while Joab joined Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).
From the start, their salaries differed with Joab getting K50 000 more than Ernest. But why? Isn’t it not time we revisited this and ensure all graduates start with the same salary?
Well, that was just a digression; let me proceed with the story.
In the next three years, Ernest was still without a car, single and still on the rent. Joab’s story changed so fast. In the next three years, he was driving VW Golf, married with a kid but, of course, still living on rent.
Things turned completely different for the two in the next five years. Joab’s uncle got favored by the incumbent president and was appointed as a minister in government.
The uncle influence MRA board to promote Joab to a senior position. He was promoted to the position of the director—some kind of a controlling officer.
By 2018, everything about Joab changed. He had built three plush houses in Area 43. He owned a fleet of six vehicles, German made ones. His wife owned several boutiques in Lilongwe. Romour, also, had it that Joab had three side girls, all of whom driving cars and living a plush life.
Ernest, on the other hand, was still on the same grade. Married with two kids, driving a Toyota Axio and still on the rentals. Together with his wife, they are making savings to start constructing a house on a small land they bought in Air wing.
The painful part of Ernest’s story is that whenever Joab visits him, he is always disturbed with feelings of worthlessness—always thinking that he doesn’t work hard that is why he hasn’t grown like Joab.
In fact, on several occasions Ernest and his wife have had terrible debates regarding their future: the wife insisted Ernest is not smart enough; he is failing to use his degree to match his friend Joab.
What Ernest’s wife didn’t know is that her husband’s progression was normal. He was a hardworking civil servant, being let down by a system that rewards nepotism and corruption.
In the Malawi of today, we have few privileged people such as Joab who are all over plundering public resources, showing off their ill-gotten worth and going public looking as if they worked hard for it.
This is the culture of impunity that has infiltrated our nation and it has to be uprooted. It is a culture that is rewarding nepotism not merit. It is a culture that rewards links not network.
If Malawi is to develop, it will take more than just arresting Joab for corruption—but draining the inherent swamps that necessitates this culture.
President Chakwera and his deputy Saulos Chilima have chance to do that. They must do it. Clear the rubble!
Stop folling yourself. Chakwera is nepotistic and therefore can’t clear the rubble. Presidential Press office his son-in-law (Kampondeni). Advisor on Political affairs is his son (Nick) and Director of State Houses (Rudo) his daughter-in-law. Chakwera’s cabinet is full of husband and wives, cousins, in-laws.
Nice article Mike. I know you’re controversial sometimes but your quality of writing is up there. Good job!
A certain country has executed two vice mayor’s for receiving bribes. This is how serious other are.
Koma title ya nkhaniyi inandipatsa chidwi china chake chomwe chinanditenga mtima kuti kwagwanji? Anyway point taken
You can already tell from this line “…ensure all graduates start with the same salary” that the author does not know of what he talks about. Were Earnest and Joab doing the same job? same department? did they have the same grades in college? Do they have the same soft skills?… The list is endless but you get the point. Corruption, big and small, is to be condemned and not tolerated by everyone at every level; but let’s not get carried away and turn our nation into a socialist camp where individual hard work, discipline, and dedication are not rewarded… Read more »
I thought so too. 👌
This is a very good write up. So many of us are languishing like Earnest, not even a car, yet we have got Masters degrees. President Chakwera, please deal
This reporter mukuti Mike Fiko mu mutu mwako muli brain olo bibi. You always write negative about Chakwera and mumutu mwako ukuona kuti pali nkhani yoti walemba mpaka kulipidwa apa
Please President Chakwera and VP Chilima continue clearing the rubble.