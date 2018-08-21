Man accused of sexually assaulting, murdering biological daughter

Malawi Police in Ntchisi are looking for Ibulayimu Mbalame of Mdambo Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga for allegedly defiling and murdering his 16-year-old biological daughter.

Ntchisi Police spokesperson, Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Mdingeyi Mbalame.

He said the incident occurred on the night of August 11, 2018 when the deceased’s mother was away to her home village after some disagreements with the suspect who is the deceased’s father.

“The couple had a misunderstanding over a son belonging to the wife (from another man) as the suspect did not want him to be staying in their home. He advised his wife to take the son to her home village to which she complied,” said Mbu’mpha.

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect took advantage of his wife’s absence to call Mdingeyi during the night from the room she was sharing with her sister, but the girl never returned.

She was found dead on the morning of August 12, 2018.

A postmortem conducted at Ntchisi District Hospital revealed that the death was due to multiple wounds on the head and fractured skull which caused loss of blood.

It was also established that the girl was sexually harassed as evidenced from blood on her private parts.

