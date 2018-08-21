Gov’t committed to transform rural Malawi through MAREP

Government says it is committed to ensuring that the country’s rural areas are transformed by providing electricity through the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Aggrey Massi expressed the commitment on Saturday at Kanyimbi Trading Centre in the area of Senior Chief Tengani in Nsanje during the switching on of Kanyimbi Power line under MAREP 8.

Massi said government is ensuring that all rural areas have access to electricity so that the community’s life is transformed. He disclosed that government, through MAREP 8 has electrified about 336 areas countrywide.

“The current administration is very committed to ensuring that all rural areas have access to electricity. We are very sure that once all the rural areas are connected to electricity, then the people’s socio-economic status will be improved.

“In the areas where the connection has already been done, people’s lives have really changed for the better,” said Massi.

He added that government is expecting to extend MAREP 8 so that more rural areas are also connected to the electricity grid.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Francis Kasaila who is Member of Parliament for the area, said people in the constituency, especially women, were experiencing a lot of challenges due to lack of electricity.

He observed that women were walking long distances of about 18 kilometres to Sorgin to access maize mills.

“Women here have been walking long distances to access maize mills because there was no electricity. Now, women will be accessing maize mills within reach. It is a good development,” said Kasaila, parliamentarian for Nsanje Central.

The MP, therefore, urged local leaders and communities in the area to take care of the development so that they benefit from it for a long time.

Speaking on behalf of Senior Chief Tengani, Group Village Headman Kawa applauded government for bringing electricity to the area.

“Today, we are very happy with the switching- on of the power line. We could not believe what has been done today. We thank government for this development in the area. We expect more developments as a result of availability of electricity,” he said.

