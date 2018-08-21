Chakwera insists Malawi is broken, a failed state: Voters get rid of ‘charlatans masquerading as saviours’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera has maintained his charge that misrule under the Peter Mutharika administration and failure to provide basic necessities to citizens has left all the country’s institutions broken and Malawians without hope, therefore Malawi is a failed State.

Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, blamed Mutharika’s administration for fuelling corruption and that government is not providing services to tax-payers such as patients dying in hospitals of preventable death because health facilities lack medical supplies.

The MCP president was speaking during Livingstonia Synod of CCAP fundraising event for three hospitals [ Ekwendeni, Gordon Memorial and Embagweni] . The fundraiser was held in Mzuzu.

“When a government cannot provide basic services for its people then it can only be referred to as a failed State,” said Chakwera.

“This [DPP] government qualifies to be such a State, to say the least.”

Chakwera reiterated his recent criticism of Mutharika that he has failed Malawians and pointed at increased corruption within senior ranks of government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) as more worrying and that Malawians “deserve better than the torture we are subjected to.”

The leader of opposition said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed to govern the country in the three key categories of often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

The MCP president said the DPP administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians

He said: “If the public purse was well managed, all the necessary drugs and medical equipment would be available in hospitals.”

Chakwera said he is determined to make Malawi a nation free of thieves in government and “charlatans masquerading as saviours.”

Malawi is ranked 36th in the ranking of most failed States by the Failed States Index, an annual ranking of 178 nations, is based on their levels of stability and the pressures they face.

Mutharika’s government always dismissed any suggestions by the ranking that Malawi was a failed State

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Nicholas Dausi said the criticism by Chakwera is unfortunate and unfair, saying “things a going on well in the country.”

President Mutharika is also on record to have challenged sentiments that his administration has failed and plunged the nation into a state of failure.

Mutharika said Malawi is not a failed state as all signs point to the fact that the country is slowly becoming a great nation.

“Malawi is not a failed state as some opposition parties and commentators want people to believe. Malawi is becoming a great nation. Let’s start thinking big, acting big and act decisively. That way we can make Malawi great,” said Mutharika.

Dausi also said Chakwera, as leader of Opposition, should appreciate various initiatives government has employed to tackle corruption, hunger, water and electricity problems.

But Chakwera maintains that the Mutharika administration is nothing but a cancer that is hindering economic transformation.

