Chakwera insists Malawi is broken, a failed state: Voters get rid of ‘charlatans masquerading as saviours’

August 21, 2018 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera  has maintained his  charge that  misrule under the Peter Mutharika administration  and failure to provide basic necessities  to citizens has left all the country’s institutions broken and Malawians without hope, therefore  Malawi is a failed State.

Chakwera: Malawi is broken

Chakwera, who is also leader of Opposition in Parliament, blamed Mutharika’s administration for fuelling corruption and that government is not providing services to tax-payers such as patients dying in hospitals of preventable death because health facilities lack medical supplies.

The MCP president was speaking during Livingstonia Synod of CCAP fundraising event for three hospitals  [ Ekwendeni, Gordon Memorial and Embagweni] . The fundraiser was held in Mzuzu.

“When a government cannot provide basic services for its people then it can only be referred to as a failed State,” said Chakwera.

“This [DPP] government qualifies to be such a State, to say the least.”

Chakwera reiterated his recent criticism of Mutharika that he has failed Malawians and pointed at increased corruption within senior ranks of government and State owned enterprises such as Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Agriculture Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) as more worrying and that Malawians “deserve better than the torture we are subjected to.”

The leader of opposition said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed to govern the country in the three key categories of often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

The MCP president said the DPP administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians

He said: “If the public purse was well managed, all the necessary drugs and medical equipment would be available in hospitals.”

Chakwera said he is determined to make  Malawi a nation free of thieves in government and “charlatans masquerading as saviours.”

Malawi  is ranked 36th in the ranking of most failed States by the Failed States Index, an annual ranking of 178 nations, is based on their levels of stability and the pressures they face.

Mutharika’s government always dismissed any suggestions by the ranking that Malawi was a failed State

Government spokesperson and Minister of Information, Communications and Technology Nicholas Dausi said the criticism by Chakwera is unfortunate and unfair, saying “things a going on well in the country.”

President Mutharika is also on record to have  challenged sentiments that his administration has failed and plunged the nation into a state of failure.

Mutharika said Malawi is not a failed state as all signs point to the fact that the country is slowly becoming a great nation.

“Malawi is not a failed state as some opposition parties and commentators want people to believe. Malawi is becoming a great nation. Let’s start thinking big, acting big and act decisively. That way we can make Malawi great,” said Mutharika.

Dausi also said Chakwera, as leader of Opposition, should appreciate various initiatives government has employed to tackle corruption, hunger, water and electricity problems.

But Chakwera maintains that the Mutharika administration  is  nothing but a cancer that is hindering economic transformation.

Ndendeuli
Guest
Ndendeuli

Awanso kulongolola kwawo nde bola kwa Kamlepo!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
40 minutes ago
ndangodutsamo
Guest
ndangodutsamo

I think he to say this repeatitively because Malawi is not only a failed state, it has failed people. Despite overwhelming evidence that APM akuba government funds – kaya in whaterver form – but the evidence is there, you will still find huge numbers still following him. Just like Zimbabweans, at the hem of rendering his people helpless, the majority of Zimbabweans were still voting for him. I could cry to see the jubilating population cerebrating kuti Mugabe has won again. Had it not been for the military coup, Mugabe could have still been a president up to now, zisankho… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

Same old cracked record.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Same words from day one

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mulopwana
Guest
Mulopwana

Offer solution Mr. Lazaro. You will say this until you retire from politics. It will not change things. sit down with APM and advise him. Infact in civilized democracies you are supposed to work together. Muchita critocise mpaka liti bambo Lazalo

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
pathfinder
Guest
pathfinder

Oh please Chakwera find another title! It is the same tune day in day out, i'm getting bored by you now!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kaitano
Guest
Kaitano

As if you once find anything good from him, nonsense! Where did you see that the party in power become opposition? DPP is always opposing what Chakwera has said, Malawi is dead, who doesn't know that? Let real leaders take over you will see what will happen just the first year in power.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
59 minutes ago
Omex70
Guest
Omex70

You can't like Chakwera's sentiments because you are one of the DPP followers who are destroying this nation.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
37 minutes ago
Kaswiri
Guest
Kaswiri

I fail to understand the definition of Fail and Pass. Fail means the expected answer to a question is way below 50% to the correct answer. Pass means the answer is agreeable to the pass rate of 60% and above. DPP run government has failed because of the following: Electricity erratic, Hospital services Diabolic, Corruption not eradicated, Nepotism – Tribalism – Regionalism – Cronyism are being practiced on the highest, Quota System not eradicated. The list of failure goes on and on. Indeed then DPP run government has terribly failed. No wonder then when one hears the president conceding on… Read more »

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
27 minutes ago
Kanganiwamba
Guest
Kanganiwamba

You want him to change the facts?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago

