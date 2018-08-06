Man arrested for possessing explosives in Karonga

August 6, 2018 Tiwonge Kumwenda- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Police in Karonga have arrested a 35-year old man, Zeru Thopola after being found possessing items believed to be explosives.

According to Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa,  the suspect was arrested  over the weekend.

He said the suspect was arrested at Rasha Roadblock (the first roadblock from Karonga boma in Karonga-Chitipa road) after a search.

“The suspect introduced himself as a bluster  from Ekwendeni PLEM Quarry Company and was travelling to Chitipa to do his private blusting work at Lufita hills without authority from company personnels,” said Mlewa.

Among the suspected explosives include 85 lodes of Mugnum Buster, a 250 meter Power Code as well as a 25 Kg fertilizer bag.

Zeru Thopola comes from Mwaphoka village,T/A Kachulu in Rumphi district and is currently answering the charge of Theft  by Servant contrary to section 286 of the Penal Code.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes