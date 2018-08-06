Man arrested for possessing explosives in Karonga

Malawi Police in Karonga have arrested a 35-year old man, Zeru Thopola after being found possessing items believed to be explosives.

According to Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa, the suspect was arrested over the weekend.

He said the suspect was arrested at Rasha Roadblock (the first roadblock from Karonga boma in Karonga-Chitipa road) after a search.

“The suspect introduced himself as a bluster from Ekwendeni PLEM Quarry Company and was travelling to Chitipa to do his private blusting work at Lufita hills without authority from company personnels,” said Mlewa.

Among the suspected explosives include 85 lodes of Mugnum Buster, a 250 meter Power Code as well as a 25 Kg fertilizer bag.

Zeru Thopola comes from Mwaphoka village,T/A Kachulu in Rumphi district and is currently answering the charge of Theft by Servant contrary to section 286 of the Penal Code.

