Mwenewawo, Mbirizi win TNM Kasasa golf tourney  

Cosmas Mwenewawo and Roza Mbirizi have emerged the champions of 2018 TNM Contract Golf tournament played at Kasasa golf club in Dwangwa on Saturday.

TNM hosted the golfers across the country at Kasasa golf course with an invitational golf tournament under the auspices of TNM Contract, a fully-packaged offering that enhances user experience by providing incentives for voice, data and unparalleled connectivity to the company’s high speed and reliable internet.

Mwenewawo won the championship in men’s category after counting out Gutej Nain on 36 points and Hassan Faziri came third with 34 points.

“I enjoyed the tournament because I played with good golfers. It was tough tournament and I thank God and TNM for well-organized tournament,” said Mwenewawo.

In ladies’ category, Blantyre based golfer Roza Mbilizi came first with 38 points followed by Ruth Mvula on 33 points and Cathy Matura finished third with 32 points.

The winners received TNM @ home package with 20 GB starter pack.

TNM’s Acting Chief Executive Officer Eric Valentine said the company was satisfied with the response received from the golfers.

“We are very excited to host such a wonderful competition here in Dwangwa were we have TNM customers. The tournament provided us a platform to showcase Contract packages for personal and business customers,” said Valentine.

The company donated K250,000 to Kasasa Golf Club for the maintenance of green grass

Kasasa Golf Club Captain Victor Mangochi described TNM as a true partner in the development of golf.

“We very grateful to TNM for this donation, Kasasa Golf Club enjoys the relationship between us and TNM and I am sure this is now a well bonded relationship,” said Mangochi.

Malawi’s undisputable golf sponsor early this year hosted the Malawi Open in Lilongwe, probably the country’s elite golf tournament before hosting yet another exciting tournament at Mulanje Golf Club.

