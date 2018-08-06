Standard Bank Malawi staff supports Operation Smile’s volunteers: Donates K4 million towards surgeries

A team of Standard Bank employees last week spared time to join Operations Smile’s volunteers carry out surgery of facial and dental clefts at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

A team of local and International surgeons are in the country to undertake free screening and surgeries at Queens and Kamuzu Central hospital.

Operation Smile’s team of volunteers aim at helping address the backlog of patients with untreated clefts through surgical missions.

Standard Bank Head of Marketing & Communications Thokozani Unyolo said apart from providing resourses for the Malawi Stock Exchange Listed company thought of providing human resource to the team.

“Standard Bank believes that together we can do more to build mother our Malawi that is why we came here today to help the volunteers in their work of providing treatment to the patients. The Bank appreciate the challenges that people are facing in accessing treatment,” said Unyolo.

The bank has since contributed K4 million towards this year’s mission which started on July 26 and expected to end on August 7 at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

“Health sector continues to face challenges among them shortage of human resources as such we see the coming of these volunteers as an opportunity for our patients to access treatment hence our financial and human resource support,” said Unyolo.

Unyolo said support to Operation Smile underlines Bank’s serious commitment towards contributing to the well-being of Malawians, and directly towards the country’s health services.

“Standard Bank remains firmly committed to contributing to Malawi’s socio-economic development through direct assistance in the health sector. We continue partnering with Operation Smile for their initiative of providing free treatment to our brothers and sisters that is why today we’re here in Blantyre to support the work of these volunteers,” she said.

Operation Smile Operations Manager Ibrahim Nthalika thanked Standard Bank for the kind gesture saying the assistance will go a long way in helping to bring patients from across the country.

“We are very grateful to Standard Bank for financial support and more importantly for coming here to assist the team and cheer our patients. As you know we require resources to bring the patients here to undergo surgeries here and these people come from different places and they require transport and accommodation,” said Nthalika

Operation Smile volunteers provide free life-changing surgery and related healthcare as well hands-on training, lectures and symposiums that help uplift rural healthcare and build capacity with its partners.

