Wanderers releases Dan Kumwenda, now free agent

Current financial problems facing the 2017 TNM Super League defending champions Be Forward Wanderers have forced the club to reverse their decision of signing former Tigers F.C midfielder Dan Kumwenda who has been now released from the team after failing to pay him signing on fee.

Wanderers signed Kumwenda in December 2017 on a three-year-deal which was expected to expire in 2019.

Kumwenda together with other local players namely Blessings Tembo, Misheck Bottomani, Peter Cholopi among others were signed at Wanderers as the team was beefing up the squad when preparing for the CAF competition.

But since puting his pen-to-paper the team has been sidelining him and excutive officials were not showing any interest of giving the player his signing on fee.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, the manager of the player Haroon Kassim confirmed that Kumwenda who plays as an attacking midfielder as well as a right winger has now being cleared with Wanderers and he is currently a free agent

.

“Yes I can now confirm that kumwenda is no longer a Wanderers player. We’ve finalised everything concerning his clearance and he will soon join any team which will meet our conditions,” said Kassim.

He further said that his decision to seek for clearance was made after noticing that the team was playing a number of tricks which could’ve affected the player both physically and sychologically.

“As you can recall very well I recently terminated the contract of Misheck Bottomani, Peter Cholopi and Kumwenda who are my players because Wanderers breached what we agreed in their contracts. Few days after the termination they came to me and only paid Cholopi’s money.

“I asked them to do the same with Kumwenda and Bottomani within two months or else they should give me clearance for the two players but they were just making silly delays and I took the matter to FAM. After meeting at FAM Wanderers through General Secretary Mike Butao said they will not manage to pay the money for the two players instead they will just pay for Bottomani only and gave us Kumwenda’s clearance which we accepted,” said Kassim.

He said he’s very much confident that Kumwenda will soon sign for a new club before the second round of the 2018 TNM super league kicks-off.

“Kumwenda is in the top 8 of the best midfielders which Malawi have. Teams started chasing for his signature from the time I terminated his contract with Wanderers and they were just waiting to see the end result of that issue. I can even confirm that right now I have also received letters from over four teams asking for his services but I am yet to respond,” he explained.

