Man blames devil after sexual assault of teen girl, jailed 13 years

The Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced 32-year-old Edwin Mutegha to 13 years imprisonment (IHL) for defiling a 14-year old girl with speech impairment.

But Mutegha stunned the court when he, in mitigation, pleaded for lenience, saying “it is Satan who cheated me.”

First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri heard, through State prosecutor Blessings Chimbirazowa, that Mutegha visited the victim’s grandmother on May 29 this year, where he coaxed the girl to follow him to a nearby bush.

“The girl’s grandmother met the two coming out of the bush and when she questioned them, the victim pointed at her private parts and those of the convict. Tests carried out at Kamwe Heath Centre indicated that she was defiled, which led to the arrest of Mutegha,” Chimbirazowa told the court.

He further asked the court to mete out a stiff sentence to deter like-minded men.

Phiri concurred with the prosecution and ordered the convict to serve a sentence of 13 years IHL.

Mutegha is from Ng’onga Village, Traditional Authority Mwankhunikira, in Rumphi district.

