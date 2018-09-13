Man robs prostitute, arrested

Malawi Police in Ntchisi are keeping in the cooler a 20-year old man for allegedly robbing off a sex worker.

Ntchisi police publicist, Gladson M’bumpha, confirmed the development and identified the suspect as Austin Kaimvi of Chimbwanda Village in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in the district.

According to M’bumpha, the incident happened during the night of Tuesday September 11 2018 at Mnjanja Mkamabo Bar at Ntchisi Trading Centre.

It is alleged that the suspect robbed off an itel cellphone valued at K35 000 belonging to Velia Saidi, 20, of Saidi Village in the area of Traditional Authority Ndindi in Salima, who is a sex worker at Mnjanja Mkamabo Bar when she went out of the bar to answer a call of nature.

“The suspect was arrested with the help of well-wishers from the bar but his friend escaped with the cellphone,” said M’bumpha.

He said police investigations are underway to arrest the other suspect Allan Sengani.

“But Kaimvi will appear before court soon to answer charges of robbery with violence,” he said.

