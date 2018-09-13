Lands ministry warns against sale of newly allocated plots

Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development has warned estates agents and individuals against advertising, selling or touting newly allocated plots in areas designated by the ministry.

In a statement, Principal Secretary for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Janet Banda, said the conduct is against the laws of Malawi.

“Any plots acquired through this process shall not be processed in terms of title deed as the transaction does not comply with the law,” said Banda.

Banda further warned all unscrupulous estate agents and individuals that the ministry reserves the right to take legal action against them if they facilitate the illegal sales.

Meanwhile, the ministry has called upon the general public to join hands with them in fighting corruption by reporting any suspicious land transactions involving the ministry.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :