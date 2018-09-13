MCP to launch national service programme: Aimed at reducing youth unemployment rate

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is leaving no stone unturned on it’s ambition to transform the lives of Malawians should they win next year’s general elections as it has drafted a strategic plan for the national service programme aimed at reducing the high unemployment rate in the country particularly amongst the youths.

Nyasa Times understands that the policy will be launched within the next two or three weeks and can confirm that MCP plans to give basic training to various youths who will later be deployed to relevant government departments and parastatals.

Party National Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu has confirmed.

Kunkuyu admitted that the issue of unemployment particularly amongst the youth is a very big challenge to the nation and that it must be a priority to any political party in power.

He said unemployment youths fall prey to many unbecoming behaviour hence the need to always make sure that they are always active interms of being given work or businesses and other opportunities to that equip them financially, mentally and physically.

“The future of Malawi depends on the productivity of the youths so as MCP we will make sure that youths are considered in developmental projects once we start governing next year” said Kunkuyu.

A leaked Concept Note of the national service programme which Nyasa Times has seen and Kunkuyu confirmed, MCP seeks to start training and recruit youths immediately in the first fiscal year.

“We as MCP are promising that soon after the national budget next year there shall be a recruitment exercise which shall accomodate as many youths as possible. All of them shall undergo the basic training for a specified period and issued certificates” states part of the concept note.

It further reveals that some will be recruited into the the agricultural sector and run national farms , National infrastructure network, Forestly and wildlife management,others into military service while some in technical posts such as Mechanics, Electrician, Welding brick laying, Carpentry among others.

The anticipated outcomes of the programme include job creation for the majority of Malawian youths, Improving agricultural sector, addressing deforestation, sustainable infrastructure development as well reduction of early marriages and crime rate.

“This national service programme is the most practical and sure way of providing employment as soon as MCP gets into government while rebuilding this collapsed economy and reopening some state owned companies which were closed or sold out reads the concept note.

It has also emphasised the need to improve the Malawi Police Service (MPS), Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Prison Service (MPS), Forestry Department as, Wildlife and Parks, Health as well as the education sector.

Through the national Service program Kunkuyu says the projection is to construct 15000 houses in the pilot phase for teachers, the police and health workers.

“We are going to have many young people trained in various trades and in the spirit of promoting patriotism which MCP believes in, there will be huge savings in the construction of these houses,” he said.

He emphasised that apart from ensuring that the youth are well disciplined and look after themselves, this is not a replica of the Malawi Young Pioneers as it is not a para-military recruitment.

