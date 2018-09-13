Mutharika says politics delaying Malawi development: Promises agriculture co-op bank, factories for job creation

President Peter Mutharika has said politics in Malawi is derailing development, comparing the nation to China, which he said has developed tremendously owing it to unity and stakeholders in development.
He was speaking at the opening of the 15th National Agriculture Fair in Blantyre held under the theme ‘Access to Finance, Value Addition and Markets: Key to Agri-based industrialisation.”
“People of China are so united; civil society organisations, the government and the private sector are very united. And you must remember that, in 1979, Malawi’s economy was better off than China’s.
“The problem here in Malawi is that we politicise everything and this is a setback to the economy,” said Mutharika.
The Malawi leader said government is focused on the Shire Valley Transformation Programme which he touted as the biggest irrigation project in southern Africa covering about 43 000.
Mutharika also said government would open an agriculture cooperative bank to help farmers’ access funds to help move Malawi from subsistence to commercial farming.
He also said government would open more factories in a bid to create jobs for Malawians.
“Here in Blantyre we will open a leather manufacturing company. When you slaughter your goats, pigs or cattle, you should be able to sell the skin to the company for leather production,” he said,
“Our vision is to turn Malawi from an importing and consuming country to becoming a producing and exporting nation,” said Mutharika.
Mutharika said government would continue the Farm Input Subsidy Programme, saying the number of beneficiaries would rise this year.
In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the agriculture fair provides a platform for farmers to interact and share ideas, access markets and improve on value addition.
Koma akuluwa ikuwapweteka ndi ijayi ya creation of 1 million job ijatu. Nanga yogulisa zikopa za nkhosa ndi zotiuzanso ife pano. Choyambilira bwenzi mutawalimbikisa anthu kuweta ziweto mkumawauza za zikopa. Ndikanakhala ine President bwenzi nditapanga concentrate ku tourism ndi ulimi. Ndikanamanga msewu wa m1 . Mangochi road ndikuika ma talgate . Ndikanafufuza misika ya nandolo ngakhale chimanga ndi cholinga choti alimi akamagulidwa pa mtengo wabwino azitha kumanga nyumba zabwino. Ndikanakhala ine President every 3 months bwenzi ndikukumana ndi a opposition nkumakambirana zotukula dziko .
well, its now four years bwana …. nzeru zimenezi mmasungira these few months left??????? thats politics man, just because chilima mentioned shoes and u now have a say in kupanga msapato using nkhumba skin?????? i hope Malawians are not stupid as u think that we will make sure you are in America after May 2019 polls.
1979 it was Kamuzu on the driving wheel….. now it is useless people. 1979 there was little corruption today is order of the day. Its like Osaba asadye. Those who were not there (matchona) cannot know that during Kamuzu’s time Malawi had a leather processing factory…. Kafunseni ku makata ku ndirande
It’s UTM that had been mentioning of an agricultural bank, now you are just parroting Chilima. Shame on you.