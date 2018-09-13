Mutharika says politics delaying Malawi development: Promises agriculture co-op bank, factories for job creation

President Peter Mutharika has said politics in Malawi is derailing development, comparing the nation to China, which he said has developed tremendously owing it to unity and stakeholders in development.

He was speaking at the opening of the 15th National Agriculture Fair in Blantyre held under the theme ‘Access to Finance, Value Addition and Markets: Key to Agri-based industrialisation.”

“People of China are so united; civil society organisations, the government and the private sector are very united. And you must remember that, in 1979, Malawi’s economy was better off than China’s.

“The problem here in Malawi is that we politicise everything and this is a setback to the economy,” said Mutharika.

The Malawi leader said government is focused on the Shire Valley Transformation Programme which he touted as the biggest irrigation project in southern Africa covering about 43 000.

Mutharika also said government would open an agriculture cooperative bank to help farmers’ access funds to help move Malawi from subsistence to commercial farming.

He also said government would open more factories in a bid to create jobs for Malawians.

“Here in Blantyre we will open a leather manufacturing company. When you slaughter your goats, pigs or cattle, you should be able to sell the skin to the company for leather production,” he said,

“Our vision is to turn Malawi from an importing and consuming country to becoming a producing and exporting nation,” said Mutharika.

Mutharika said government would continue the Farm Input Subsidy Programme, saying the number of beneficiaries would rise this year.

In his remarks, Minister of Agriculture, Joseph Mwanamvekha said the agriculture fair provides a platform for farmers to interact and share ideas, access markets and improve on value addition.

