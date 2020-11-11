Man gets 14 years jail sentence for defilement of girl four times his age

Karonga Magistrate’s Court has sentenced a man to 14 years imprisonment for defiling a girl four times his age.

State prosecutor Wilfred Khuniwa told the court that in September the convict, aged 28, called the seven-year-old into his house where he defiled her.

In mitigation, the man asked for leniency, saying he was an orphan.

But senior resident magistrate Abdurrahman Issa Maulidi said the offence was a serious one; hence, he gave him 14 years in prison.

