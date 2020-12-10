Man hangs, couldn’t keep up with girlfriend sex demands

Persistent demands by a girlfriend to have sex has forced her boyfriend to commit suicide as he could not take the bother anymore.

Malawi Police said the 18-year-old-boy hanged himself to death in Zomba because he did not want sex with his girlfriend before marriage.

The deceased has been identified as Matias Kamwendo from the same district.

Police said a suicide note found on him says he decided to hang himself after his girlfriend was always demanding to have sex which he said was not prepared to do, citing ‘sex before marriage is a sin.’

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old man has died in Mponela, Dowa today after drinking village-distilled gin, locally known as kachasu.

He apparently drank on an empty stomach.

Mponela Deputy Police spokesperson Macpatson Msadala has identified the deceased as Sendelesi Tambala, from Kawale village in the area of Traditional Authority Kayembe in Dowa.

Tambala was pronounced dead at Mbingwa Health Centre.

