Villagers storm DC office over messy AIP: ‘We want cheap fertiliser’

Irate villagers in Dedza on Thursday morning stormed the district commissioner’s office to express anger over the messy affordable input program (AIP).

The peaceful villagers wondered why the government is taking long to address challenges facing the AIP.

The villagers said they have spent over six days in selling depots to buy fertilizer but in vain.

The angry villagers are from the area of Traditional Authority Kasumbu.

Sheikh Hassan Kazembe, one of the disgruntled villagers said no single selling depot was opened in TA Kasumbu such that the villagers are travelling long distances to Dedza boma where they are spending nights sleeping in depots without buying the fertilizer.

One person died on a queue while others were admitted to Dedza hospital after they collapsed on the queue.

Spokesperson for Dedza District Council, Yohane Bilesi, has acknowledged the situation of the villagers saying some companies contracted to sell inputs run out of fertilizer and are working to replenish.

