Man in police custody for possessing fake currency

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Panganani William, 21, for being found in possession of fake Malawian banknotes amounting to K300,000.

Mangochi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi says detectives were on Valentine’s eve tipped by members of the community that the suspect was spotted at Mangochi main market buying food commodities using the fake notes.

Following the tip, a team of detectives rushed to the place and apprehended the suspect after he was found with K300,000 in K5,000 notes bearing AE3726680 and AA4725124 serial numbers in his pocket.

“Meanwhile, William has been charged with being found in possession of papers imitating Malawian currency, which is in contravention of section 54 (2)(b) of the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act.

William comes from Katumbu Village, Traditional Authority Kachenga in Balaka District,” says Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi in a statement she issued on Wednesday February 15, 2023.

