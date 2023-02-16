Roads Authority rehabilitates damaged bridge in Mangochi

February 17, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Roads Authority says it has renovated a bridge that was partially cut-off on the M2 Arthur Peter Mutharika highway at Mangochi turnoff  between Mwima and Namanolo in Balaka.
The bridge was damaged following incessant rainfall in the past two days.
RA spokesperson, Portia Kajanga, has confirmed adding the institution is gearing up for protection works which includes supporting pillars to prevent the bridge from being swept away and allow the waters to pass through freely without damaging the walls.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Man in police custody for possessing fake currency

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Panganani William, 21, for being found in possession of fake Malawian banknotes amounting to...

Close