NAM selects development squad for Queens 

Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has expressed its satisfaction of the three days player selection trials for provisional squad for the national netball team ahead of the World Cup in South Africa.

NAM’s technical director, Samuel Kanyenda said on Sunday at Mpico netball court in Lilongwe after completion of the trials, saying the exercise went well and believes once the players go through developmental programs, they will be ready to play for the Queens.

“We picked players of different age categories for the national team,” he said. “Of course, we have not picked the exact players to beef up the Queens squad as those will be selected from our developmental under-23 squad.

“For a player to be able to play for the Queens, they need to learn the culture, philosophy and master their skills — hence the need for them to go into the development squad,” Kanyenda said.

The Queens coach, Peace Chawinga — who was also facilitator of the trials — said the essence of the exercise was to ensure players are available to ensure proper transition into the national team and stressed the importance of collaborative efforts with NAM and the technical team moving forward.

“We corrected errors that were there, that we didn’t have a thorough transition process but now we have under-19, 21, and 23 teams. The under-23 team will be our developmental side whose players will be promoted to the national team.

“We believe NAM will put our plans in place to make sure that these path ways are being followed so that upon selection these players should perform.”

Chawinga further said she had a meeting with the regional technical team to ensure that they are aware of what the criteria of players she wants as well as to set up similar trainings.

Wing defender for Mafco Queens, Hope Ndala, who was selected for the developmental team, said the trials were eye opening while centre for Blue Eagles, Chimwemwe Chigunde — selected for under-21 hailed the exercise saying girls from across Malawi had the chance to showcase their skills and she encouraged those not selected to keep working hard.

Ten players from the developmental team will be selected to beef up the Queens for the World Cup in July. The under-19 and 21 has a selection of 21 players each while the developmental side (under-23) has 45 players.

More than 90 players participated in the trials from Friday with 30 players from each district.

