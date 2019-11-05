Man killed over alleged sex affair with a married woman

Malawi Police in Chitipa are looking for a man identified as Michael Sibale, who is suspected to have killed 33 year old Lutamyo Kamwela on Sunday, in the area of Senior Chief Kameme on allegations that the latter was having an illicit affair with the suspect’s wife.

Chitipa Police Station spokesperson, Gladwell Simwaka said on that fateful day, the suspect’s wife allegedly followed the deceased at Katendo River in the area where he had gone to bath and the two started making love.

“The husband knew about their love affair so he followed and found them making love, which prompted him to stab the deceased with a knife on the chest twice and he died on the spot,” said Simwaka.

Postmortem results showed that death was due to loss of blood due to deep cuts of wounds.

Simwaka said the suspect is believed to have escaped to Tanzania and police are still hunting for him.

Both the suspect and the deceased, hailed from the same area of Epison Mwang’amba village, in Chitipa.

In another development, police are advising people to avoid taking alcohol on empty stomach after a 44 year old man identified as Patson Kayuni died after taking beer before taking food.

Chitipa Police spokesperson, Gladwell Simwaka said the deceased left home for beer drinking on November 2 at around 2 pm at SS corner tavern and failed to make it home after getting drunk, and died on the way.

Simwaka said the deceased body was discovered on November 3, along Chitipa – Karonga Road near Nachitipa River with postmortem results showing that death was due to lack of food and excessive beer drinking.

Kayuni hailed from Iyera Village in Traditional Authority (T/A) Mwaulambia in Chitipa District.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :