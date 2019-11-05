Voting underway in low key local government by-election

Voting is underway in low key local government by-election in Matenje ward in Kasungu already hit by low turn up.

The voting started at 6am and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chief elections officer Sam Alufandika is supervising the election.

The by-election follows the death of Alick Kambanizithe.

Alufandika said the low turn up in the morning was because people were busy in their gardens, saying the situation would improve in the afternoon.

MEC postponed a high-profile by-election in Lilongwe south constituency because of pre-election violence and threats to lives of MEC staff and commissioners.

The battle in the Matenje ward in Kasungu north west constituency is between Malawi Cngress Party (MCP) and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after UTM pulled out questioning the credibility of the pollster.

There are five candidates in the Matenje ward seeking votes from 15,600 voters.

