Man kills wife, baby hangs himself

Malawi Police are advising people to seek psychological assistance from the police victim support unit when faced with personal problems instead of resorting to killings or suicide.

Salima police spokesperson Jacob Khembo has said this after a man stabbed his wife and his one-year-old baby to death before taking his own life.

Khembo said the man, Dikirani Enoch stabbed his wife Mphatso Chitsanzo and the baby after the husband accused the wife of flirting with another man.

“Earlier that day, marriage counsels for both the sides managed to mediate and all seemed well but at night, the man killed the wife and the baby before killing himself,” said Khembo.

Meanwhile, police in Mzimba are complaining that murder cases in the area of chief Mpherembe are on the increase.

Police spokesperson for Kafukule police unit Alinafe Mwantani said this year alone, five murder cases have been registered in the area.

Mwantani said disagreements range from brawls during beer drinking to witchcraft allegations.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :