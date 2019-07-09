Man who transferred Chilima’s name in voters rolls killed in car crash

Sailesi Kampango, a man who was suspected to have transferred UTM president Saulos Chilima’s name to Chizumulu Island during 21 May elections, has been killed in a road accident in Dedza , police has confirmed .

Dedza Assistant Police Spokesperson Cassim Manda said the vehicle that Kampango was traveling in from Lilongwe to Dedza hit a truck that was parked along the M1 road at Linthipe 1.

On May 21 during the Tripartite Elections when Chilima went to cast his vote at St. Thomas Polling Centre in Area 18 in Lilongwe City, he was told that his name was not found in the voter’s roll.

After about 40 minutes of trying to locate his name to no avail, Chilima was allowed to vote because MEC officials were convinced beyond doubt that he is a registered voter.

It was later discovered that Chilima’s name had been transferred to Chikweo School in Chizumulu Island in Likoma District.

Further investigations revealed that the name was transferred by one of MEC’s temporary staff. This, however, is despite the fact that Chilima never asked to have his name transferred to Likoma.

MEC instituted an investigation into the matter and it’s embattled chairperson Justice Jane Ansah promised the commission will find out the motive behind the illegal transfer of Chilima’s name.

Ansah explained that Chilima’s name was transferred between December 2018 and January 2019 during the voter verification period.

