Manchester hosts first ever Malawi Talent and Business Expo

The Malawi Manchester Association, the group of Malawians in the city have announced that there will be hosting the first ever Malawi Talent and Business expo to be held in the city on Saturday February 24 2018.

Making the information available to Nyasa Times, the groups chairpersonTamandaChisambo said the organisation has decided to bring together Malawian talent from the city under the same room with Malawians entrepreneurs.

Activities on the day will include performances by musicians, comedians, dancers and motivational speakers.

“We have a lot of Malawians in the Britain of all ages who have great talent, as well as successful upcoming and established businesses. What we noticed was that not many people have a platform to showcase these gifts”said Chisambo.

The idea of the expo has come about to bring together Malawians and those with a connection to Malawi together and spend time socialising, networking, supporting each other and getting to know the talent pool.

Malawi Manchester Association was formed five years ago with the aim of bringing Malawians in the city of Manchester together. This will be the first time that the group has decided to mix a talent show with a business Expo.

Among the Malawians owned businesses to feature at the expo include the legal firm Crown Law Solicitors and technology firm Wimpo Telecom.

Entreprenuer Winston Mponda commended the Malawi Manchester Association for this brave idea saying “it is time we have to set platforms to promote Malawians owned businesses and talent “

Among the notable talent to feature a on the day is veteran singer Emma Masauko, widely remembered from her time with Lucious Banda and Zembani, Langa Ndovi, Nic Thindwa, Heavy D, Hazel Mak and Andy Makanjira aka Ras Andy and Sergiman who dish their smash hit single “History”.

Also spicing up the show will be Goodson and Charity Saiwala, famous for their participation in the UKs hit show “X Factor”.

The event is priced at £5 for adults and £2.50 for children when bough in advance and £10 on the door. The Malawian deejays Hannie G and DJ Forbes will keep the crowd entertained.

The venue for the event is; Langdon House, Norman Road, Rusholme Manchester M14 5LH and the show is scheduled to start at 1pm up to 6 pm.

Those wishing to buy advance tickets can buy them from Evelyn on 07427192548and Malembe Makawa on 07939141204.

