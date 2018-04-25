Manganya disowns bogus ‘Dr Michael Usi’ Facebook page posting politics and other slurs

Malawi renowned socio-political commentator, Michael Usi, has disowned a Facebook page that has been trending on the social networking site known as ‘Dr Michael Usi.’

He said in an interview with Nyasa Times on Wednesday that he “doesn’t own” a Facebook page.

According to him, the page has been running for four months now since he earned his doctorate degree from the United Kingdom.

Usi, popularly known as ‘Manganya’, said his team of investigators has finished its job and the matter has been reported to police.

“The good news is that we know who the person behind the creation of the page is. He has three names but will soon be nabbed,” said Usi.

Usi has since urged Malawians to disregard all posts floated on the page.

“The posts do not represent my views opinions,” said Usi.

Recently, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Grezelder wa Jeffrey also disowned her Facebook page, on which she is purported to have riled some top officials of the party for allegedly backing vice president Saulos Chilima.

On the page, wa Jeffrey is alleged to have lashed at the party’s news conference organized by the party’s administrative secretary Francis Mphepo and the three regional vice presidents who spoke against Callista Mutharika’s call that President Peter Mutharika should step down to pave way for Chilima.

