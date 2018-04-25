Malawi leader visits Scottish Water facility

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika who is on an official visit to Scotland, accompanied by the First LadyGertrude Mutharika were taken on a tour of the Glencorse Water Treatment Works Project, Edinburgh.

Located under the Midlothian Council and City of Edinburgh Council, the facility is one of the largest water supply projects undertaken by Scottish Water and saves about half a million people across Edinburgh and parts of Midlothian.

Scottish Water are working with colleagues in Malawi to share technology and water management excellence, already providing access to clean and safe water to over 33,000 people, as well as training over 4,000 people on new irrigation techniques and improving agricultural practices.

Mutharika’s official visits continues on Thursday when he is scheduled to address Scotland Parliament.

His visit coincided with the publication of a study by the University of Edinburgh which found more Scots than ever before have active links with Malawi.

The report added there are now 109,000 Scots actively involved with Malawi links – an increase of 16 per cent since 2014. It also found that Scotland-Malawi Partnership (SMP) members now contribute more than £49 million in financial and in-kind inputs to their Malawi links, up 24 per cent in the last four years.

David Hope-Jones, SMP chief executive, said: “We are delighted to welcome the president and show him first-hand the energy, expertise and enthusiasm in Scotland’s friendship with Malawi. It is wonderful to see this latest report confirming that more Scots than ever before are engaged in a Malawi link.

“This is a dignified two-way partnership, defined by partnership and not one-way charity. We continue to be inspired by the impact this nation-to-nation and people-to-people partnership continues to have.” Mutharika’s visit to Scotland to strengthen the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

