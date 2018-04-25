Irish Aid happy with pace of food diversification in Malawi

The Irish government through Irish Aid says it is impressed with the pace and interest people in the country have towards the issue of food diversification.

Irish Aid development specialist, Anne Holmes, was speaking in Lilongwe during an interface with communities in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Mkukula.

The Irish Aid has partnered with CIAT, ICRISAT and Rhema Institute for Development for the project.

“It is very impressive that the community is leading the initiative,” said Holmes.

Rhema Executive Director Innocent Semu commended the Irish Aid for the support rendered to his organization.

Rhema Director said the issue of food diversity is very important to the country however

it will be nice for the Programme but he was quick to agree with Holmes that there is need to start with the community members.

Currently, food in Malawi is always linked to maize while alternative sources of carbohydrates, such as potatoes fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, oil and fats in their daily diet are being treated as just food supplements.

“The program has been going on very well farmers are now able to diversify their eating habits although this cannot happen overnight, we encourage our subsistence farmers to grow vegetables and other sources of carbohydrates, like indigenous varieties of potatoes, not only as the source of a well-balanced meal, but also of income this will curb Vitamin and mineral deficiencies which causes retard intellectual development, compromise immune systems, cause birth defects and affect the working capacity of adults,” said Semu.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :