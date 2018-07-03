Manson Gondwe of Mzimba wins World Cup finals ticket in Zampira TNM draw

Manson Gondwe,a football fan from Mzimba has become one of the luckiest winner to watch the 2018 World cup finals in Russia with his friend courtesy of the elite league sponsors TNM Plc.

TNM conducted the final draw of the first component of Zampira on Monday where Gondwe a business man emerged the lucky winner after he predicted the game between Nchalo United and Silver Strikers

“I know this promotion and I have been predicting weekly matches. I’m very excited that I have won the Russia trip,” said Gondwe

Speaking during the draw TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said TNM is excited to help local fan to live the dream of watching the climax of 2018 World Cup Russia through Zampira promotion.

“The promotion has proved to be one of the most exciting fan engagement initiative this season and recognises the role of soccer fans in the success story of the game in Malawi ” said Nsapato.

He said the trip to Russia underscores TNM’s commitment to invest in local football by supporting the 12th player directly with prizes that fulfil people’s dreams.

“Apart from the match tickets, TNM will provide for all expenses during the stay of winner in Russia who shall also nominate a friend to fly with to the imposing 81,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow,” he said.

The first component component of the promotion will run up to June 30, 2018 while the remainder will take soccer fans to the end of season marked by weekly, monthly and grand draws.

By sending as many SMSs as possible to 1515 to predict Super League games, participants stand a chance to qualify for the weekly, monthly and grand draw prizes at the end of the season.

Zampira Promotion was launched on April 26 and will run up to the close of the TNM Super League season in December 2018.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :