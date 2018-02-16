Manyozo still believe Nomads ‘can overturn’ AS Vita defeat

Be Forward Wanderers vice captain Alfred Manyozo jnr has said the Nomads have not given up on the CAF Champions League despite a “painful” 4-0 drubbing AS Vita, saying they can turn the table in their match at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on February 21.

Manyozo said nothing is impossible and insist the battle is still on.

“If we want to make history at this club, we have to turn this tie around,” said Manyozo.

“We were not mature enough in the first leg.We didn’t play badly, but I think we need to be better if we want a good result next week. It is going to be difficult, but nothing is impossible,” he said.

Wanderers need to win by a five-goal margin at the BNS to sail through to the next round.

Manyozo said it will be a “beautiful challenge” to turn the tables.

Flamboyant Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira backed the plan to overturn the tables.

“We look forward to turning the tables. We were humiliated, yes, but it is just the first leg.

“We do not have to feel inferior. We can draw inspiration from Barcelona, who after losing 4-1 to PSG [in a Uefa Champions League match] last year, they turned the tables in the return leg. We just have to be focused,” he said.

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) side As Vita’s coach Jean-Florent Ikwange Ibenge says it is “wishful thinking” for Wanderers to talk of turning the tables.

Ibenge said he expects the Nomads to come stronger, courtesy of a home-ground advantage, but not shock them by sipping the 4-0 result.

